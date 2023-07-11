State govt to set up standardisation cells

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government will establish standardisation cells in government departments that are associated with improving and monitoring the quality of goods that are used and procured. These cells will coordinate with the state government, industries and the Bureau of India Standards (BIS).

Kaushal presided over the state-level committee meeting on “Monitoring Standardisation and Quality System” here today. He directed the departments to actively participate in the training programmes organised by the BIS at the level of nodal officers. He also emphasised the procurement of the BIS-certified products and services by the government departments. It was proposed that activities aimed at creating a robust quality ecosystem in the state would be part of this objective.

During the meeting, the Director General (Supplies and Disposal) was suggested to provide an officer from the BIS to be nominated as a nodal officer for matters related to the standardisation and issues regarding tender specifications in the Directorate of Supplies and Disposal.

In addition to this, the committee discussed the capacity building of state government officials on standards formulation, promotion, conformity assessment, and consumer outreach.