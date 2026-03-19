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Home / Haryana / State has no shortage of domestic LPG: Minister

State has no shortage of domestic LPG: Minister

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:03 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Wednesday said the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in the state was running smoothly and there was no shortage. At present, the total stock of LPG cylinders at bottling plants across the state is reported to be 11,39,787.

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Nagar said oil marketing companies had supplied a total of 2,26,162 domestic gas cylinders (14.2 kg) across the state over the past five days, while as many as 1,422 commercial cylinders (19 kg) had been supplied over the past 30 days. According to Nagar, the total stock of commercial LPG cylinders at the state’s bottling plants stood at 190,088.

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Nagar said major oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd— had sufficient stock to ensure smooth supply.

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