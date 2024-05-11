State leads in catching cyber fraudsters

Rohtak, May 10
Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur inspected and took the salute at the passing-out parade of a batch of ex-servicemen organised at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria village of Rohtak district today.
Additional Director-General of Police (Rohtak range) KK Rao, Deputy Inspector-General Shiv Charan Attri, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, Charkhi Dadri Superintendent of Police Pooja Vashishth and Rohtak ASP Logesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the constables after taking the salute of the parade, Kapur said the convocation parade is a proud moment for the police personnel.
Congratulating the constables on the successful completion of the basic recruitment course, the DGP noted that all 452 constables in this batch are ex-servicemen.
“In order to eliminate drug trade in the state and keep the youth away from drugs, a special Haryana State Narcotics Board has been formed, which, along with running de-addiction campaigns in every district, will take strict action against the drug smugglers,” he stated.
Appreciating the work done by the cyber cell of the state police in preventing cyber crime, the DGP pointed out Haryana is on the top position in the country in catching cyber fraudsters.
The DGP gave a cash prize of Rs 51,000 to Constable Naveen for getting the first position during the training, Rs 31,000 to Constable Jaswinder who stood second and Rs 21,000 to Constable Amanpal for bagging the third place. He also rewarded Instructors ASI Sushil Kumar and ASI Tej Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...