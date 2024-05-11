State leads in catching cyber fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 10

Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur inspected and took the salute at the passing-out parade of a batch of ex-servicemen organised at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria village of Rohtak district today.

Additional Director-General of Police (Rohtak range) KK Rao, Deputy Inspector-General Shiv Charan Attri, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, Charkhi Dadri Superintendent of Police Pooja Vashishth and Rohtak ASP Logesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the constables after taking the salute of the parade, Kapur said the convocation parade is a proud moment for the police personnel.

Congratulating the constables on the successful completion of the basic recruitment course, the DGP noted that all 452 constables in this batch are ex-servicemen.

“In order to eliminate drug trade in the state and keep the youth away from drugs, a special Haryana State Narcotics Board has been formed, which, along with running de-addiction campaigns in every district, will take strict action against the drug smugglers,” he stated.

Appreciating the work done by the cyber cell of the state police in preventing cyber crime, the DGP pointed out Haryana is on the top position in the country in catching cyber fraudsters.

The DGP gave a cash prize of Rs 51,000 to Constable Naveen for getting the first position during the training, Rs 31,000 to Constable Jaswinder who stood second and Rs 21,000 to Constable Amanpal for bagging the third place. He also rewarded Instructors ASI Sushil Kumar and ASI Tej Singh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak