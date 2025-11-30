DT
Home / Haryana / State-level dance contest concludes at Rohtak varsity

State-level dance contest concludes at Rohtak varsity

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:39 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
The campus of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLC SUPVA) came alive on Saturday during the grand finale of ‘Haryana’s Best Nritya Kalakar,’ which concluded after an extensive state-wide talent search.

A university spokesman said nearly 250 participants competed over two days of auditions, following which 16 finalists aged between eight and 25 performed in the concluding round. The mini-auditorium resonated with cheers as dancers presented solo, duo and group performances showcasing technique, expression and storytelling.

He said this was the first time Haryana had hosted a dance talent hunt on such a scale, jointly organised by DLC SUPVA and Kohinoor Creative World. Participants from villages, towns and cities performed genres ranging from Haryanvi contemporary to classical dance forms, reflecting the state’s artistic diversity.

Sanskaram International School, Jhajjar Group secured the first position, the spokesman added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Amit Arya described the event as a “movement of artistic empowerment,” highlighting the talent and aspirations of Haryana’s youth. Kohinoor Kapoor, an alumnus and founder of Kohinoor Creative World, expressed pride in creating a platform for young dancers.

