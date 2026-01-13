State-level function on Guru Ravidas to be held in K’shetra, says Minister

Krishan Lal Panwar, Development and Panchayat Minister, said the Haryana Government will celebrate the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas with a state-level ceremony on January 31 at Umri in Kurukshetra.

CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, will be in attendance as chief guests and the programme will be presided over by Krishan Lal Panwar. Sudesh Kataria, chief media adviser to Khattar, will provide special assistance in managing the grand arrangements for the ceremony.

Addressing a press conference here today, Panwar said ministers, MLAs and other state representatives will attend the celebration and social and religious organisations and the general public are also invited. “Guru Ravidas was a great saint who preached social harmony, equality and humanity. Through his teachings and verses, he strongly raised his voice against discrimination, untouchability and caste-based inequality. His ideas continue to inspire us to remain united and follow the path of equality,” he said.

“Five acres of land have been allotted in Umri for the construction of a temple, hostel and dharamshala in the Guru’s honour,” said Panwar, adding that the celebration would be a part of the government’s “Sant-Mahapurush Samman Vichar evam Prasar Yojana” initiative, which aims to spread the thoughts and ideals of saints and great personalities among the masses to inspire the youth.