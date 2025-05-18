DT
Home / Haryana / State mandates video conferencing in quasi-judicial proceedings

State mandates video conferencing in quasi-judicial proceedings

Letter issued to administrative secretaries, heads of department
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 18, 2025 IST
The Haryana Government has directed the adoption of video-conferencing facilities in the proceedings of commissions and authorities functioning as quasi-judicial bodies across the state.

In a letter to all administrative secretaries and heads of department, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi stated that the Department of Administration of Justice had notified the establishment of Designated Conferencing Facilities, which would be utilised for the appearance of government officials via video conference in all commissions and authorities functioning as quasi-judicial bodies.

This move aligns with the provisions of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, such as Section 336 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (evidence of public servants, experts, police officers in certain cases), and Section 530 (trial and proceedings to be held in electronic mode). Additionally, the Supreme Court, in the case titled “The State of Uttar Pradesh and Others Vs. Association of Retired Supreme Court and High Court Judges at Allahabad and Others”, has formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that also promotes the appearance of government officials through video conference.

The letter further stated that the use of video-conferencing facilities be adopted in the Haryana Human Rights Commission, Haryana State Commission for Women, Haryana Backward Classes Commission, Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission, Haryana Right to Service Commission, State Information Commission, Haryana and State Police Complaint Authority, Haryana.

