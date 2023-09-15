State NSS awards announced

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 14

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) today announced the state National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22. As many as 28 NSS officers/volunteers have been selected for the awards by a committee led by Rajeev Ratan, Director-General, DHE, on the basis of their performance.

NSS officers selected for awards for both the sessions are Dr Suresh Malik from Bhiwani, Dr Rohtas Kumar from Fatehabad, Dr Ashok Kumar from Hisar, Sunil Kumar from Kaithal, Dr Karamvir Gulia from Jhajjar, Dr Aarti Gaur from Sirsa, Dr Parveen Rani from Hisar, Dr Jeenat Madan from Ambala and Neha Garg from Tohana. The NSS volunteers have also been selected for both the sessions.

All of them will be felicitated at the state-level function to be held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University in Hisar on September 24.

#Rohtak