State-of-the-art IT cell to strengthen revenue services in Haryana inaugurated

State-of-the-art IT cell to strengthen revenue services in Haryana inaugurated

Will work as a backend support for paperless registry across the state

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
The Haryana Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Dr Sumita Misra, today inaugurated an information technology (IT) cell at the New Secretariat Building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, marking a significant milestone in the state’s digital governance infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion Misra said, “The facility, equipped to accommodate 35 IT personnel, will serve as the nerve centre for developing in-house software solutions and ensuring seamless operation of critical revenue services. This IT Cell will also serve as backend support to ensure smooth, paperless operation of registries across the state by addressing last-minute glitches and providing necessary technical assistance.”

She said the newly established IT cell would undertake the crucial responsibility of monitoring uninterrupted revenue services on various government portals including Web-HALRIS, Jamabandhi, e-Bhoomi, and e-Kshatipurti. She said a dedicated team would be responsible for monitoring tehsils across the state and promptly resolving technical issues, glitches and potential cyber threats to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to citizens.

In a further commitment to strengthening digital infrastructure, Dr Misra said the Revenue Department would soon establish a Data Centre with a capacity of 2 petabytes, which would comprehensively address data storage and management challenges in the future.

Addressing concerns about the state’s registry services, the FCR categorically stated that all registry offices across Haryana were functioning smoothly, with no suspension of paperless registry services. The paperless registry system, which was launched statewide on November 1, 2025, was operating efficiently and ensuring uninterrupted services for property registration across the state.

Dr Misra highlighted several user-friendly enhancements which were implemented in the system. The character limit for partnership or collaboration deeds had been substantially increased from 500 to 10,000 characters, enabling complete entry of detailed terms and conditions. Additionally, the document upload limit on the portal was enhanced from 10 MB to 40 MB to accommodate larger files and improve user convenience.

In a significant development aimed at reducing inconvenience to applicants, a new “revert with objection” feature would be introduced from November 12, 2025. This feature would allow applicants to re-upload corrected documents without incurring additional fee, provided the initial information entered was accurate.

Dr Misra emphasized that the paperless registry system represents a major leap forward in digital governance, transparency and accountability in Haryana.

She reaffirmed the department’s commitment to continuously enhancing the system and welcomed constructive suggestions from citizens and institutions to ensure that the registration process remains efficient, reliable and citizen-friendly.

