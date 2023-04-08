State offers Rs 120 cr infra for Army land in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

In a significant development in the civil airport project in Ambala Cantonment, the state government and the Ministry of Defence have agreed on the terms that the former will provide an infrastructure worth around Rs 120 crore to the Army in exchange for its 20-acre land.

The civil airport project was approved under the Centre’s Udan 3.0 scheme in December 2018, but it remained stuck due to the land-related issue. Around 20-acre defence land next to the Air Force station was identified for the terminal and in 2021, all stakeholders principally agreed to use it for the project. An amount of Rs 40 crore was also approved by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for the construction of the domestic terminal.

According to the information, an MoU between the state government and the Ministry of Defence will be signed soon.

Earlier this year, the government had decided that till the new terminal for the civil airport is not built, an abandoned building on the Army land will be renovated and used as a temporary terminal. A tender of around Rs 9.5 crore for the temporary terminal is expected to be floated in a day or two.

A route from Ambala to Srinagar was allotted from Ambala Cantonment and now another route from Ambala Cantonment to Varanasi is expected to be allotted.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Acquiring the Army land adjoining to the Air Force station was the toughest task and it has been accomplished. The Ministry of Defence has sought an infrastructure worth Rs 120 crore in exchange for its 20-acre land and the state government has agreed to it. The infrastructure will be constructed as per the requirement of the Army. Now, efforts are being made to make the route operational and we are hoping that flights from Ambala will start before Diwali this year.”

“The terminal will be developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. But to start the operations early, it has been decided to renovate an abandoned building. All formalities have been completed and permissions have been obtained. Only a tender is to be floated, which is expected to be done in a day or two. From the temporary terminal, the passengers will be taken to the Air Force station in a bus and they will board the plane from there. All booking, security checks and other formalities will also be completed there,” he added.