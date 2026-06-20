State petroleum dealers oppose diesel cap

The Haryana Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association has expressed strong resentment over the imposition of a 200-litre cap on diesel dispensing nozzles at petrol pumps by oil companies, which has resulted in the automated sealing of 29 diesel nozzles in the state. The association has demanded that the closed nozzles be reopened.

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The state government on May 30 directed district administrations to set up committees to check diversion of diesel from petrol pumps for commercial and industrial purposes. The government took the decision following complaints in wake of rising prices of industrial diesel, which went up to Rs 109 per litre during the crisis.

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