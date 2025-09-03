State, Punjab Bar associations urged to suspend work

The District Bar Association Ambala has requested the Bar associations of Haryana and Punjab to observe a one-day work suspension on Wednesday in protest against the registration of two FIRs against two Ambala advocates.

District association president Satpal Singh said they had been observing no work since August 25 but no positive response had been received from the authorities.

Two FIRs have been registered against senior advocates Tejinder Mohan Singh and Sanjeev Mohan Singh. The cases were registered in connection with a land dispute case in Ambala Cantonment.

Meanwhile, the advocates held a protest march from the court complex to the Deputy Commissioner's office, raised slogans in support of their demand, and submitted a memorandum demanding the cancellation of the FIRs.

Senior advocate and former district Bar association president Rohit Jain said the FIRs were registered on the basis of wrong facts.