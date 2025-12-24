DT
Home / Haryana / State reports 72% conviction rate under new laws

State reports 72% conviction rate under new laws

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra today said Haryana had achieved 72% conviction rate under the new criminal laws — three times higher than the 24% rate recorded under the old legal framework between July 2024 and November 2025. Misra said Haryana’s criminal justice system disposed of over 81,000 cases during this 17-month period, with 77,504 cases resolved under old laws.

The data segregates acquittals into those based on merit versus hostile witnesses, providing transparency on investigation challenges. Courts also utilised legal mechanisms, including discharge of accused, FIR quashing, compounding of offences, and case withdrawals.

