State rolls out portal to map sports facilities in government schools; seeks details by July 9

The state government is planning to strengthen sports infrastructure across government schools in Haryana. To achieve this objective, the Directorate of Secondary Education, Haryana, has decided to collect, maintain and assess comprehensive information regarding existing sports facilities and future infrastructure requirements in government schools. This information will be collected through the state government’s ‘Sports Infrastructure Portal’. Yamunanagar district has 915 elementary, secondary, and senior secondary schools.

Advertisement

The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued detailed guidelines to all principals and headmasters of Government High Schools and Government Senior Secondary Schools, directing them to submit the required information through the portal on or before July 9. The move is expected to help the government prepare a comprehensive database of sports facilities and formulate plans to improve sports infrastructure in educational institutions.

Advertisement

According to official information, the ‘Sports Infrastructure Portal’ has been developed to digitally record the sports infrastructure available in government schools while also identifying areas where additional facilities are required. The initiative is expected to support evidence-based planning for future investments in sports infrastructure and promote a sports culture among school students.

Advertisement

The information to be uploaded on the portal has been divided into two major categories. The first category covers existing sports infrastructure facilities, while the second focuses on the requirement for new sports infrastructure. Schools have been instructed to provide complete and accurate details under both categories so that the department can assess the current status as well as future needs.

The portal has further classified sports facilities into three broad sections — indoor games, outdoor games, and mixed games. Schools are required to provide sport-wise information under these categories, including the availability of grounds, courts, equipment, training facilities and other relevant infrastructure. They must also indicate the facilities that need to be created or upgraded to promote sports activities.

Advertisement

Ashok Rana, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Yamunanagar, said that the Directorate had outlined a four-step process for submitting information on the portal. In the first step, schools will log in using their existing Management Information System (MIS) credentials, including the authorised username and password. This will ensure secure access to the portal and maintain the authenticity of the submitted information.

“The second step requires schools to fill in complete details of their existing sports infrastructure as well as the additional facilities required for each sport or game. The department has emphasised that the information should be accurate and comprehensive to facilitate effective planning. Once all the details have been entered, the system will automatically generate an official PDF report. As part of the third step, this report must be downloaded and signed by both the sports instructor and the principal of the school concerned. The signed document will serve as an authenticated record of the information submitted,” said DEEO Ashok Rana.

He said that in the final step, schools will upload the duly signed PDF report to the portal for departmental review and record purposes.

Officials of the Education Department believe that digitising sports infrastructure data will improve transparency, simplify monitoring, and enable quicker identification of schools requiring additional facilities. They say that the consolidated database will also help the department prioritise projects based on actual requirements and available infrastructure.

Shiv Kumar Dhiman, Deputy District Elementary Education Officer (Deputy DEEO), Yamunanagar, said that by creating a centralised repository of sports infrastructure information, the state government aims to strengthen planning, improve resource allocation and ensure that every government school receives the facilities needed to encourage sporting excellence.

“This initiative will help strengthen sports infrastructure across government schools, encourage student participation in sports and create better opportunities for nurturing future athletes,” said Deputy DEEO Shiv Kumar Dhiman.