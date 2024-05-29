Haryana Government seeks comments from Administrative Secretaries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The Haryana Government has directed all Administrative Secretaries, heads of department, managing directors of boards and corporations, and registrars of state universities to submit their comments or views within a week regarding the relevance of various personal and pre-Constitution laws.

The acts listed for review include the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, Sikh Gurdwaras (Supplementary) Act, 1925; Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936; Arya Marriage Validation Act, 1937; Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 and Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939.

Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad said according to the letter received from the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Centre was set to review all pre-Constitution laws. The Centre had sent a list of 52 Acts.

