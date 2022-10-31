State sees 112 farm fires in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 30

Joint efforts by various departments notwithstanding, the cases of stubble burning are increasing by the day. The state witnessed 112 fresh cases of stubble burning over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 1,925 during this paddy season so far.

The number is, however, around 25 per cent less in comparison to the cases reported during the corresponding period last year. As many as 2,561 cases were reported till October 30 last year in the state.

Kaithal district continues to be at the top with 517 cases, followed by Kurukshetra with 280 cases, Fatehabad (279), Karnal (245), Jind (182), Ambala (163), Yamunanagar (108), Sirsa (49), Hisar (32), Panipat (28), Palwal (25), Sonepat (15), Faridabad (one) and Jhajjar (one).

An official of the Agriculture Department said the joint efforts of various departments were bearing fruit, due to which the number of such cases was comparatively less this year. Teams comprising employees of agriculture, revenue and panchayati raj departments are working jointly to keep an eye on violators.

The Kaithal administration had recently suspended 24 numberdars for not sharing information about cases of stubble burning in their areas. Four of the suspended nambardars belonged to Pidhal village, six to Kharodi village, four to Faral village and 10 to Siwan village.