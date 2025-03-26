State targets 1 lakh acres for moong cultivation, offers 75% seed subsidy

To promote pulse cultivation in Haryana, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has set a target to cultivate summer moong over 1 lakh acres in the 2025-26 season. As part of the initiative, the department will provide 10,000 quintals of summer moong seeds on a 75% subsidy to farmers across various districts.

Among the targeted areas, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Palwal and Sirsa have been assigned the highest targets of 8,000 acres each, followed by Fatehabad, Jind and Rewari (7,000 acres each), Karnal and Sonepat (6,000 acres each) and Kaithal and Hisar (5,000 acres each). Other districts have been allocated targets ranging from 1,000 to 4,500 acres.

An official from the Agriculture Department emphasised the dual benefits of this initiative — improving soil health and providing an additional income stream for farmers. Interested farmers can register online on the department’s website from March 26 to April 20. After verification by the Haryana Seed Development Corporation (HSDC), eligible farmers will receive subsidised summer moong seeds by paying only 25% of the cost at HSDC sale counters. The remaining 75% will be covered by the department upon verification by Deputy Directors of Agriculture (DDAs). Farmers can purchase up to 30 kg of seed for 3 acres.

Dr Karam Chand, Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) Kurukshetra, highlighted the advantages of summer moong cultivation. He said, "The crop is good for soil fertility. It is a short-duration crop, allowing farmers to take an additional harvest after wheat and before sowing paddy. Farmers can yield 4 to 5 quintals per acre, and there is high market demand for pulses, ensuring additional income."

He further said Kurukshetra has been given a target of 8,000 acres under the summer moong initiative and farmers will receive a 75% subsidy on seeds.

However, he also cautioned that farmers who obtain the seeds but fail to cultivate them will be liable to return the 75% subsidy amount. If they fail to do so, they will be barred from availing Agriculture Department benefits for the next two cropping seasons.

With this initiative, the Haryana Government aims to boost pulse production, improve soil fertility and offer farmers an additional source of income between their primary crop cycles.