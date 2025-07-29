State Task Force withdraws PNDT powers of Chief Medical Officers of 5 districts with worst sex ratio

On the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao, the weekly meeting of the State Task Force (STF) on improving sex ratio in Haryana was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary for Health, Sudhir Rajpal here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and improve the state’s sex ratio under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The meeting highlighted that the government’s sustained efforts have yielded encouraging results — from January 1 to July 28 this year, the state’s sex ratio has improved to 905, up from 899 during the corresponding period last year.

The Additional Chief Secretary emphasised the need for stringent enforcement against illegal abortions, including revoking the licences of doctors found complicit and sealing all such centres/clinics that are found involved in such malpractices.

He directed that such hospitals and centres be de-listed from empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and that any other government facilities be also stopped at such centres. The centres carrying out illegal abortions in the garb of Dilation and Curettage (D&C) procedure should also be identified and action be taken against them.

He said the state is implementing reverse tracking of all Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and abortion cases beyond 12 weeks, particularly where women already have one or more daughters. 10 more FIRs were registered last week in suspected instances of reverse tracking.

The meeting was informed that 15 districts have shown marked improvement in sex ratio as compared to last year, a result of consistent field operations such as raids and decoy operations. However, five districts, namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Sirsa have performed below expectations and registered a downward trend in sex ratio as compared to last year. Ordering strict action, the Additional Chief Secretary directed all powers of Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of these five districts under the PNDT Act to be withdrawn and given to CMOs of neighbouring districts, adding that the new CMOs should immediately take charge of these districts and begin work to improve the sex ratio.

Additionally, the nodal officers for the PNDT Act in these districts will be charge-sheeted and replaced. Special state-level squads, comprising HCS and other senior officials, will monitor enforcement and oversee targeted interventions.

The top-performing districts, which have achieved significant improvement in sex ratio, will be incentivised and rewarded for their efforts.

The Additional Chief Secretary also said that anyone providing authentic and accurate information about doctors/quacks involved in illegal abortion practices, including sex determination tests, to the concerned CMO shall be rewarded with a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh.

Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting.