Haryana state to be unemployment-free by 2024: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Ambala, January 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday greeted people on the 73rd Republic Day and resolved to make the state unemployment-free by 2024.

Students present a dance item at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram

The CM unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute from the march past at the Police Lines ground in Ambala City. He also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial in the city.

NCC cadets participate in the march past during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Karnal on Wednesday. Tribune photos

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said: “Haryana is not only the land of the holy Gita, but it also has a special passion for patriotism and service to the country. The freedom struggle started from Ambala in 1857 and now a Shaheed Smarak is being constructed to commemorate the sacrifices of the first revolt heroes.”

Sharing the achievements, the CM said: “The development of every region and class is being done with the spirit of ‘Haryana ek, Haryanvi ek’. As many as 17 new highways are being built to connect every district with national highways. Educational and healthcare facilities are being strengthened. Clusters are being set up at the block level for the MSMEs.” “To make the state youth employable, the policy of 75% quota has been implemented in the private sector. Under the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy, the target is to create five lakh jobs, mobilise investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore and double the exports. The Foreign Cooperation Department has been created to provide education and jobs to the youth abroad and attract investment. We will make the state unemployment-free by the 75th Republic Day.”

Karnal: Home Minister Anil Vij unfurled the national flag at a district-level function at the NDRI ground. He took the salute of the parade and said: “Republic Day is associated with a long glorious saga of sacrifice of our patriots. Many freedom fighters fought a long battle and sacrificed their lives to get freedom for the country.”

Kurukshetra: Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar unfurled the national flag and paid homage to the martyrs.

He said: “The sacrifice of the warriors will never be forgotten. To make the dreams of the martyrs come true, we have to contribute to the progress of the country.”

Yamunanagar: At the district-level function in Jagadhri, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Constitution of the country came into force on this day in 1950 after which we all got justice, freedom and equality.

Kaithal: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak unfurled the Tricolour at a function here.

