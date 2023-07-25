State to bear higher edu fee of poor students: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

No poor child in Haryana will be deprived of higher education for want of money as the universities in the state will determine the category of the annual income of such children on the basis of the verified data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Fees in respect of these children will be borne by the state government. This decision was taken at the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee “C” ere today under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister.

He also approved the release of a Rs 100-crore grant for the Sports University of Haryana at Rai in Sonepat.