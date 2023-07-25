State to bear higher edu fee of poor students: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 24
No poor child in Haryana will be deprived of higher education for want of money as the universities in the state will determine the category of the annual income of such children on the basis of the verified data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).
Fees in respect of these children will be borne by the state government. This decision was taken at the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee “C” ere today under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister.
He also approved the release of a Rs 100-crore grant for the Sports University of Haryana at Rai in Sonepat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states