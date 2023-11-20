State to celebrate Jhalkaribai’s birth anniv in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

A state-level function will be organised in Palwal to celebrate Jhalkaribai’s birth anniversary on November 20. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the Chief Guest of the programme. Under the Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, the Haryana Government would spread the teachings and messages of great saints and brave men and women among the masses.

Jhalkaribai was a significant figure in the army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and had made a great sacrifice for the country in the first struggle for the independence.

“The sacrifice of our brave soldiers and patriots, who gave their lives safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity, will be forever remembered,” said Khattar.

