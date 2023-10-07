State to honour Hemu today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The state government is set to honour late emperor Hem Chandra Vikramaditya — also known as Hemu — on his coronation day on October 7 at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest while Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will be attending the event as the special guest. A commemorative postal stamp will be issued in Hemu’s memory during the event.

Dr Amit Agrawal, Director-General of Information, Public Relations and Language Department, said this function would be held under the Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana.

