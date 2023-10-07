State to honour Hemu today

Chandigarh, October 6
The state government is set to honour late emperor Hem Chandra Vikramaditya — also known as Hemu — on his coronation day on October 7 at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest while Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will be attending the event as the special guest. A commemorative postal stamp will be issued in Hemu’s memory during the event.
Dr Amit Agrawal, Director-General of Information, Public Relations and Language Department, said this function would be held under the Sant Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise