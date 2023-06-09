State to host two-day G20 conference in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The state is set to host a two-day G20 conference on ‘crime and security in the age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse’ from July 13 in Gurugram.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the preparations for the upcoming event in collaboration with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government.

Kaushal said an exhibition will be organised to provide the delegates with a better understanding of the state’s history.

The Higher Education Department has planned a series of seminars, essay writing competitions and other engaging events in colleges and universities across the state. The activities aim to encourage scholarly discussions and critical thinking among students, thereby fostering intellectual growth. About 600 delegates are likely to participate in the event.