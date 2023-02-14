State to study rise in cancer cases, says Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said keeping in view the increasing number of cancer patients in the state, a study would be conducted as to why cancer patients were increasing day by day.

He added that soon a letter would be written by the Health Department to get this study done from PGIMER, Chandigarh. Vij was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Health Department today.

He said after the report was received, residents of the state would also be made aware of the reasons behind the rise.

Vij said today he had directed the senior officers of the department to prepare a proposal in this regard. He said all factors like use of fertilisers, environmental changes, effect of food habits, lifestyle changes, lack of exercise, etc. would be studied.