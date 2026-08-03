State Vigilance Bureau books Horticulture Department officials for 'embezzlement' in schemes

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against the officials of the Horticulture Department for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds in the implementation of various schemes.

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As per information, a complaint regarding irregularities in the implementation of various schemes was received back in 2013. As per the allegations, the plants and fertilizers were bought at higher prices, and subsidies were given for rejuvenation of orchards, setting up mushroom units, vermicompost units, drip-irrigation and other schemes, while during inspections, the infrastructure and crops were not found on the ground.

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The bureau has registered a case against the then five officials, including the DHO, HDOs and accountant, under relevant sections of IPC for the irregularities and alleged embezzlement.

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As per the case registered, it was found that benefits of subsidy and various other schemes were given to different members of the same family of Naraingarh block. Assistance was provided for growing mango and guava in 2007-2008, but during inspection, no plants were found.

Similarly, a farmer in Barara was given an incentive for doing organic farming, but there was no horticulture crop in the field.

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It was also alleged that from 2007-08 onwards, an area of more than 1,000 hectares was brought under rejuvenation of old and senile orchards.

An investigation revealed that inputs were provided to the farmer for a 2.5-acre area under the ‘Rejuvenation’ scheme merely as a formality, whereas, in reality, there was no actual need for such activity.

The officials caused financial loss to the government by acting in violation of the norms.

The complainant had also alleged that a big amount of subsidy was given for the production of mushroom/integrated mushroom unit/spawn making units, compost making units, but no production has been made during the period.

The investigators found that a subsidy of Rs 25,000 was granted to a farmer in Panjokhara village for setting up a mushroom unit. However, the inspection team found that no new unit had actually been established; instead, merely to fulfil procedural formalities, 160 bags had been placed in an old house that was unsuitable for mushroom cultivation.

In Dukheri village, a subsidy of Rs 75,000 was sanctioned to three beneficiaries for setting up three mushroom production units. However, the three units were shown to be located in a single room. Similarly, in Naraingarh, the inspection team found that a mushroom unit was set up in 2006–2007 by two people, after receiving a subsidy of Rs 25,000 each.

It was further discovered that by manipulating the names of other family members, additional subsidies were obtained in 2007–2008, resulting in a total misappropriation of Rs 1.35 lakh.

It was also found that during the year 2005-2006, assistance was provided to set up a vermicompost unit to a landless farmer, even though rules prohibited granting such assistance to landless individuals.

Similarly, subsidies of Rs 30,000 per unit were granted in 2006-2007 for setting up two vermicompost units.

However, no such units were found on the ground, and both beneficiaries were found to be landless.

Similarly, irregularities were found in the financial assistance provided for installation of shading nets and a drip irrigation system. It was established that the assistance funds had been misappropriated through the creation of fabricated records.

An official in the vigilance bureau said that the inquiry was conducted by a DSP-rank officer in Panchkula, and following the directions, a case has been registered. Further investigation is under way.