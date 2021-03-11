Haryana State Warehousing Corporation writes to Chief Secretary, wants action against Ashok Khemka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) has written to the Chief Secretary (CS) and the SHO, Sector 5, Panchkula, for taking action against senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case of recruitment of Manager Grade-1, advertised in 2009.

Communication sent to SHO Two candidates selected in the ESM-G category, who were appointed in the Corporation to the post of Manager Grade-I did not possess the requisite qualification and experience as per compendium of the HSWC in case of direct recruitment. ‘Panel didn’t ask for version’ Not asked for his version by the inquiry panel, Ashok Khemka refused to comment on the matter, when contacted.

The communication to the CS and the SHO has been signed by the Secretary, HSWC, on behalf of the MD, HSWC, Sanjiv Verma.

On the receipt of a complaint by Ravinder Kumar on April 11, the HSWC conducted an enquiry by constituting a committee of senior officials.

Ten posts were advertised in 2009, including five posts of general category, two posts for the SC, one for the ex-servicemen-general (ESM-G) and one post each for BC-A and BC-B. A total of 103 candidates applied for the post in question while 13 people were interviewed and six were selected.

The inquiry committee concluded that the appointments made by the selection committee were not made as per the roster as only two candidates belonging to the general category, two from the ESM-G and one each from the BC-A and the BC-B were appointed.

In case only six appointments were to be made, the same were to be made as per the roster points, which were meant for the general category, SC category and BC-A category only, the communication stated.

“Furthermore, Pradip Kumar Gupta and Surinder Singh (selected in the ESM-G category), who were appointed in the Corporation to the post of Manager Grade-I did not possess the requisite qualification and experience as per compendium of the HSWC in case of direct recruitment,” the communication added.

The communication to the CS stated that the committee constituted for enquiring into the matter specifically mentioned in the report that in the advertisement the experience was required as “seven years” in handling and preservation of agricultural produce in a government department, public sector undertaking, commercial organisation of repute in a managerial or supervisory capacity on the post carrying pay scale not below that of the post of Manager Grade-II in the Corporation. Preference would be given to persons holding diploma or degree in marketing management, the communication added.

Khemka was not asked for his version by the inquiry committee. When contacted today, Khemka refused to comment on the matter.

Whereas Pradip Kumar Gupta had submitted experience certificate issued by the Indian Air Force specifying that he was specifically trained for the duties of “instrument fitter” similarly, Surinder Singh also did not possess the requisite experience, the communication stated.

“The committee has also specified that the then Managing Director, Ashok Khemka, IAS, who is one of the members of the executive committee, conducted the interview, along with other officer, and prepared the merit list of the selected candidates and made appointments in an illegal and arbitrary manner by ignoring the rules/regulations as well as instructions issued by state government vide no. 22/67/91-3GS-III dated 15.07.1985 regarding domicile stipulate that to avail benefit under a particular category of reservation (both the officials applied for ESM-G category). The domicile certificate should also be from the same state,” the communication further stated to the CS.

Both Gupta and Surinder Singh were terminated vide an order dated April 20.

The communication also mentioned that Som Nath Rattan (retd), then Manager (Production), SC Kansal, then Assistant Manager (Admn) (retd) and Naresh Kumar, then dealing Assistant (retd) were held responsible.

The SHO, Sector 5, Panchkula, could not be contacted on phone for comments on the matter despite repeated attempts.

The Chief Secretary also couldn’t be contacted for his comments on the issue.