State women boxers win 10 out of 12 gold medals in national championship

Hisar, December 29

As women wrestling has taken a beating due to the ongoing controversy, Haryana women boxers have pulled a strong punch by winning 10 gold medals out of the total 12 at the recently held Women’s National Boxing Championships 2023 in Greater Noida.

The gold medal winners in 10 categories are natives of Haryana though some of them have represented Railways and Services. Notably, Rajasthan girls - Arundhati Chaudhary, who won gold in 66 kg weight category and Lalita Guleria, winner of gold in 70 kg weight category, have been practicing in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

Gold medalist from the state were Minakshi (48 kg), Anamika (50kg), Jyoti (52 kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Prachi (63kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur (81+), Haryana Boxing Sangh General Secretary Ravinder Pannu said here today.

“Among the gold winners, Haryana residents Anamika, Jyoti, Shiksha, Lathar represented the Railways, where they have been working. Similarly, Haryana resident Jaismine played for the Services, while Prachi, Pooja and Saweety Boora have represented Haryana,” he said.

There were 48 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze, at stake in the championship that saw over 300 boxers from across the country in action from December 22 to December 27.

Pannu, who is also sports officer at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitram Nigam in Hisar, said out of total 48 medals, girls from Haryana had won 22 medals in the tournament. “Besides 10 gold medals, the girls from Haryana also won eight silver medals and four bronze medals,” he said.

“It is a proud moment for the state that women boxers have shown dominance on the national circuit. There are also many international boxing players in Haryana who have represented the country,” he said.

Hisar girl Saweety Boora, who is reigning world champion in light heavyweight category, told The Tribune that she has been in good form and aiming for the upcoming World Championship and Olympics trials.

