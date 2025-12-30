State youth losing out as outsiders fill state jobs: Hooda

Congress leader and MP Deepender Hooda on Friday raised concerns over the Haryana government’s recruitment practices, saying most appointments in Group A, B, and C jobs were going to candidates from outside the state, while many reserved-category posts remained vacant.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of MLA Gokul Setia during a series of programmes in Sirsa, Hooda alleged that the rights of Haryana youth and communities entitled to reservations were being “snatched away” through systematic neglect. “The Haryana youth are migrating abroad illegally, while government jobs are migrating to other states,” he said.

Hooda cited recruitment data to support his claims. In the Haryana Power Utilities’ Assistant Engineer selection, only 29 of 214 candidates called for document verification were from Haryana. Similarly, in Civil Judge selections, 60 of 110 were from outside the state; in Irrigation Department recruitments, 28 of 49; and in Technical Education Department lecturer appointments, 106 of 153 were non-Haryanvi candidates.

He also highlighted that reserved-category posts remained largely unfilled. In the recent Assistant Professor (English) selection, only a fraction of reserved posts were filled: one of 60 in DSC, five of 85 in BCA, three of 36 in BCB, and two of 60 in OSC categories.

Hooda also addressed local issues in Sirsa, saying nearly 400 regular staff at Sirsa University had not been paid for the past three months, and farmers affected by waterlogging had received just 8 per cent of the Rs 116 crore compensation released. He accused the government of reducing minimum compensation from Rs 10,000 per acre in 2014 to Rs 7,000 now, while Punjab has increased its rate to Rs 20,000.

On environmental issues, Hooda welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on the 100-metre rule affecting the Aravalli range, accusing the state government of colluding with business and mining interests.

He also criticised the government over the alleged dilution of the MNREGA scheme, promising that the Congress would launch nationwide protests from January 5 to safeguard workers’ rights.

Hooda further alleged delays in pension payments, saying the state was still disbursing Rs 3,000 instead of the Rs 3,200 announced by the Chief Minister.