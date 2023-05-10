State's boundary dispute with UP trudges towards settlement

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 9

The inter-state boundary dispute between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has trudged towards settlement with the Punjab and Haryana High Court setting May-end as the deadline for the erection of boundary pillars at the disputed sites. The cost of Rs 4.46 crore for carrying out the construction is to be borne equally by both the states.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari also directed that the date of visit to the disputed sites by a team of experts would be conveyed to the Chief Secretaries of both states. The team would be deployed with utmost promptitude by the Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh Geo-spatial Data Centre (PHCGDC), Survey of India, Chandigarh, after both the states deposited the money with it for erecting the pillars. For the purpose, the Bench set a week’s deadline. The Directors-General of Police of the two states were also directed to deploy a posse of armed policemen to preclude the emergence of any law and order situation.

The orders came on a bunch of petitions by Dinesh Kumar and other petitioners. Residents of a village in Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, some of the petitioners were seeking directions for preparing the revenue record for their lands, which had come to Haryana “on account of river action much less alluvion and diluvion of the western and eastern banks”.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain placed on record the minutes of a meeting attended in Chandigarh by the officials of the Haryana Land Records Director and the PHCGDC.

Referring to the minutes, the Bench observed decisions were taken regarding the participants preparing a “list of pillars of all disputed areas required to be demarcated on the ground by the Survey of India”. Subsequently, the lists of pillars were also supplied to the PHCGDC by both the states.

The Bench observed the boundary dispute between the two states — a matter of emergent nature requiring promptitude on part of all concerned — would be eased only through the erection of boundary pillars at the sites concerned.

The revenue agencies were also directed to subsequently carry out revenue records updation, after which the competent statutory authority would settle dispute of each individual litigant.