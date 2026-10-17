State’s cultural heritage comes alive at youth festival

The second day of the 49th Karnal Zone Youth Festival, organised by Kurukshetra University at Arya PG College began on a vibrant note on Thursday, with students showcasing their artistic talent and celebrating Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashisth was the chief guest, while Rajesh Goyal, Prant Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); SDM Mandeep Singh, and Pawan Bansal were the distinguished guests. The guests were warmly welcomed by college management committee president Surender Shingla, principal Prof Jagdish Gupta and other members of the management.

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The morning session at the OP Shingla Auditorium featured captivating performances of Rasiya group dance and Haryanvi rituals, leaving the audience enthralled.

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Rasiya group dance, a traditional folk art associated with Haryana, the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura and Vrindavan, and parts of Rajasthan, celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna through devotion, music and dance.

Students also presented an impressive Haryanvi orchestra performance, featuring over 30 traditional musical instruments. The presentation showcased the rich musical heritage of Haryana and brought the audience to its feet.

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Addressing the gathering, DC Vashisth said such events provided young people with an opportunity to discover their hidden talents and further develop their abilities. He encouraged students to face life’s challenges with determination, learn from difficult experiences and move forward with confidence. He also urged them to stay away from drugs and actively spread awareness against substance abuse.

During the evening session, Panipat Superintendent of Police Megha Bhushan addressed the participants and encouraged them to make the most of their student years by pursuing activities beyond academics. She emphasised that young people should actively promote their culture while continuing to focus on their education and personal development.

Results: Rasiya Group Dance: SD PG College, Panipat, secured first place, followed by Arya PG College, Panipat, in second place and IB PG College, Panipat, in third place. Western Vocal Solo: IB PG College, Panipat, won first place, Arya PG College, Panipat, secured second place, and Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Karnal, finished third.

Clay Modelling: Pt Chiranji Lal Government College, Karnal, secured first place, Government Women’s College, Karnal, came second, and IB PG College, Panipat, finished third.

Cartooning: Arya PG College, Panipat, won first place, DAV Women’s College, Karnal, secured second place, and SD College, Panipat, finished third.

English Debate – For the Motion: Arya PG College, Panipat, secured first place, IB PG College, Panipat, came second, and Dyal Singh College, Karnal, finished third.

English Debate – Against the Motion: IB PG College, Panipat, bagged first place; SD PG College, Panipat, secured second place, and Government College, Panipat, finished third.

Collage Making: SD PG College, Panipat, secured first place; Arya PG College, Panipat, got second, and Government College, Gharaunda, finished third.