Home / Haryana / State's culture centuries-old: Hooda

State's culture centuries-old: Hooda

Congratulates people on Haryana Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda interacts with the media in Rohtak.
Congratulating people on the occasion of Haryana Day, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said though Haryana became a state on November 1, 1966, its culture and civilisation were centuries-old.

“The battle of Mahabharata was fought in Kurukshetra; Rakhigarhi dates back to the Harappan civilisation; and the subsequent battles fought in Panipat determined the future of entire India,” he said while interacting with the media today.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

