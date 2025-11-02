Congratulating people on the occasion of Haryana Day, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said though Haryana became a state on November 1, 1966, its culture and civilisation were centuries-old.

Advertisement

“The battle of Mahabharata was fought in Kurukshetra; Rakhigarhi dates back to the Harappan civilisation; and the subsequent battles fought in Panipat determined the future of entire India,” he said while interacting with the media today.

Advertisement