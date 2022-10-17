Haryana's first digital bank unit opens in Faridabad

Faridabad, October 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first digital bank unit here online from Delhi. The union Forest and Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav, the State Transport Minister, Moolchand Sharma, along with MLAs were among others who were present on the occasion.

The digital branch will be paperless and have only three employees who will help or guide customers in availing all type of facilities, including cash deposits and loan disbursement. Addressing the function through the online mode, Modi said the digitisation of the banking services heralded not only a new era in the sector, this would make the services more easy and hurdle free for both banks and customers. Claiming that the country had been on the fast track of development in the sector, it would make the banking service more hassle free.

Speaking at the occasion, Yadav said 75 digital bank units had been inaugurated across the country by the Prime Minister today. He said out of these in Haryana, this digital unit of HDFC Bank had been inaugurated in Sector 16 A of Faridabad.

#Environment #faridabad #narendra modi