Haryana's first Divisional Commissioner website launched

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 29

Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner PK Das launched the first Divisional Commissioner website of the state here today. The website has the details of Hisar Divisional Commission comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The Divisional Commissioner, Chander Shekhar, informed that the website https://commhsr.haryana.gov.in had historical information of the districts of the division. It also has information related to citizen charter, government notices, instructions, notifications, disaster management plan, information related to Revenue Department, tourist places, wildlife, helpline numbers, court days and cause list of the commissioner revenue court, and other important information. PK Das said this website designed at the divisional level is very important. He suggested that copies of important records of the four districts of the division should also be made available on this website, so that the common man knows its history. The Divisional Commissioner said recently, many types of infrastructure facilities had been expanded at the divisional office, among which the modern revenue record room and VC room are prominent. In the modern record room, 30,834 files related to the decisions of the revenue court have been digitised.

#Fatehabad #Hisar #sirsa