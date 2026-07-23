The state’s Tele-ECG network has recorded a sharp rise in the detection of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), the most severe form of heart attack, with cases increasing from five in May to 49 in June and 169 in July.

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Data from the Health Department’s Spandan ONE dashboard shows that while the increase appears dramatic, officials attribute it primarily to the rapid expansion of the Tele-ECG network, which has enabled more patients to be screened and diagnosed across the state’s public healthcare system rather than indicating a sudden surge in cardiac emergencies.

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Since its rollout, the network has conducted 6,082 ECG tests, of which 6,075 were successfully interpreted by specialists within an average of two minutes and 37 seconds well within the “golden hour”, the critical period after a heart attack when timely intervention significantly improves survival.

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The system has identified 223 STEMI cases requiring immediate intervention. Besides these, 276 ECGs were classified as critical and 17 as beyond critical, enabling urgent referrals and treatment.

The service has so far reached 6,788 patients, including 6,612 first-time beneficiaries, leading its growing outreach across the state’s healthcare network. Of those screened, 3,841 were men, 2,235 women and six were categorised under “other”.

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According to the dashboard, 2,903 ECGs were reported as normal, 1,699 as abnormal, while 1,180 required repeat testing.

Health officials said the month-on-month increase in STEMI detections was largely due to the expansion of the Tele-ECG network, with more Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) coming on board and conducting ECGs. They said the trend reflected improved detection and early diagnosis rather than a confirmed rise in heart attacks.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Dr Sumita Misra described the initiative as a major shift in the management of cardiac emergencies in public health facilities.

“Instead of asking critically ill patients to travel long distance before receiving specialist advice, we have brought specialists closer to them through technology. The ECGs recorded at PHCs and CHCs are transmitted instantly to cardiologists for interpretation, enabling treatment during the golden hour and saving lives,” she said.

The Tele-ECG service is now operational in all 600 government healthcare institutions across the state, including 71 district civil and sub-divisional hospitals, 121 CHCs and 408 PHCs. PGIMS-Rohtak serves as the nodal centre for specialist tele consultations.

The initiative addresses the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly cardiovascular diseases, which account for a majority of deaths in the country. According to the ICMR-backed India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, NCDs were responsible for nearly 63 per cent of all deaths in India, while the ICMR-INDIAB study estimates that more than 10.1 crore adults are living with diabetes.

Officials said the Tele-ECG model bridges the gap between rural healthcare facilities and specialist services by enabling rapid diagnosis, early stabilisation and timely referral of cardiac patients, particularly in underserved areas.