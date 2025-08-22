DT
Home / Haryana / Statewide strike by lawyers today

Statewide strike by lawyers today

Call given by Sirsa Bar association
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:45 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
Lawyers across Haryana will suspend work in courts on Friday in support of advocate Amit Sihag, against whom a “false FIR” has been registered. The call was given by the District Bar Association, Sirsa, which has been on strike since August 12.

The dispute began on July 29, when a Junior Engineer (JE) of the District Town Planning (DTP) Department visited Sihag’s property near NH-9 regarding alleged unauthorised construction. Sihag claims that the official entered the premises by scaling a boundary wall in his absence, leading him to suspect a trespasser and call the police. The JE was taken to Ding police station, where Sihag submitted a written complaint. However, the next day, an FIR was filed against Sihag and two others, accusing them of assaulting the JE and obstructing government work.

The Sirsa Bar has demanded cancellation of the FIR and appealed for statewide support. Most Bar associations in Haryana have agreed to suspend work on August 22.

