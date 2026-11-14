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Home / Haryana / Statue of Martyr Naib Subedar Sultan Singh unveiled at Bharan govt school; 48 donate blood

Statue of Martyr Naib Subedar Sultan Singh unveiled at Bharan govt school; 48 donate blood

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Ex-Minister Krishan Murti Hooda honours blood donors at Bharan village in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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A statue of Naib Subedar Sultan Singh, who attained martyrdom in 1962, was unveiled at the Government Girls High School in Bharan village under the Meham Assembly constituency on Friday.

Former Haryana minister Krishan Murti Hooda unveiled the statue and also donated blood for the 13th time at a camp organised on the occasion. Besides him, 47 village residents voluntarily donated blood to pay tribute to the soldier. Addressing the gathering, Hooda said he belonged to a family with a strong military tradition. He paid tribute to the martyr and appreciated the villagers for honouring his sacrifice.

Speaking to mediapersons, the former minister also urged residents to take active steps to protect the environment and maintain clean air. He said every individual must contribute towards reducing air pollution, as deteriorating air quality adversely affects public health. Earlier, the villagers welcomed Hooda with floral garlands.

Several prominent personalities attended the ceremony, including former principal Major Khazan Singh Gulia, Om Prakash Mor, Sudarshan Rathi, son of martyr Sultan Singh Rathi, Prof S P Khatkar, Virender Singh Ruhil, Dr Sukhbir Kinha, Army veteran Atar Singh Kadian, Naresh Hooda, Randhir Singh, Subey Singh Duhan, Om Prakash Rathi, Krishan Commando, Mahender Singh Dalal, Baldev Shastri, Dharambir, Azad Singh Rathi, Subedar Kuljit Singh Kadian and Dil Singh Kundu.

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Village sarpanch Monu welcomed the guests and participants. The event paid tribute to the sacrifice of Naib Subedar Sultan Singh and highlighted the spirit of patriotism, social responsibility and community service among the villagers, he said.

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