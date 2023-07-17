Statues of former ministers unveiled

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today unveiled the statues of former Haryana minister Seth Shri Kishan Dass near the Mini Secretariat building and former Union Minister Chand Ram at Shri Guru Ravidas Hostel in Rohtak.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the work done by Padma Shri awardee Seth Shri Kishan Dass for the welfare of the people was an inspiration for politicians.

“Seth Shri Kishan Dass began his political career in Rohtak in 1961. After his death, the idea of the installation of his statue was presented before the then chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in 2010. However, he did not execute this idea in four years of his tenure,” added the Chief Minister.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak