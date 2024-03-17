Stay passionate about learning, Justice Karol advises law students

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 16

A one-day seminar and capacity building programme on pro-bono legal services was organised at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University here today.

Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, Judge, Delhi High Court; Prof Usha Tandon, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj; Anoop Bose, senior advocate of Supreme Court; SK Ghosh, vice president, Reliance Corporate Affairs; Prof Ashutosh, Dean, Academic Affairs, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University; and Dr Sanjay Kumar, pro-bono club nodal officer, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, were present on the occasion.

Prof Archana Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, presided over the programme.

While addressing students at the seminar, Justice Sanjay Karol said, “Today, we are in a constitutional system. There is a huge difference between justice and judgment. The judgment is not necessarily justice.” He said they do not deal with files but with human lives.

“Lawyers have as much responsibility for justice as a judge. Do not let your passion for learning go away because where the desire to learn ends, progress stops,” Justice Sanjay Karol said.

He said judiciary has been considered the third pillar of democracy and this pillar will remain strong only when there is better coordination and relations between judges and lawyers.

“Respecting India and respecting the Constitution is everyone’s religion. There should be no question or debate on this. The God gives every person some work in life. Similarly, some get the opportunity to work as an advocate and others as a judge,” he added.

