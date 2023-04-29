Steps sought for women's safety in sports

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 28

Activists of various social, women, youth, sports, student outfits and trade unions, under the aegis of the Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti, last evening organised a protest meeting at Mansarovar Park in the city demanding timely investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The event was jointly presided over by Labh Singh Hooda of the Nagrik Manch, advocate Bhagat Singh Malik and councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat. Jagmati Sangwan, national vice-president, All India Democratic Women’s Association, was also present on the occasion. A football match was organised on the occasion to express solidarity with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi.

The speakers highlighted the need for provisions for women’s safety in sports. “It is already hard for women to make their careers as sportspersons. With repeated incidents of sexual assault and harassment, it is becoming tougher for women to continue in their fields,” said one of the speakers.