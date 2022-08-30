Sterilise stray dogs in Karnal city

Karnal city is grappling with stray dog menace with most of the roads, parks and streets becoming their home. Packs of stray dogs can be seen in each nook and corner of the city throughout the day, due to which the passersby, particularly children, elderly persons and women, find it difficult to walk. Population of such dogs is rising and the Karnal Municipal Corporation has failed to resolve the problem due to which the residents are suffering. The authorities should take action and launch a campaign to sterilise them.

Parvesh Gaba, Karnal

Overflowing sewage irks Faridabad residents

The Nangla Enclave Part-II locality of the NIT zone of the city has been a victim of official apathy of the local Municipal Corporation authorities, which is indicated by pathetic civic conditions. With sewage overflow and choking of sewer lines being a common problem, the residents have been forced to live amidst sewer waste lying in the open. They are being supplied with stinking drinking water for the past several months. Despite lodging complaints with the authorities concerned, including the CM window, the officials have failed to resolve the problem, forcing the residents to stage protests on several occasions. The authorities need to intervene in the matter at the earliest. Deepak Kumar, Faridabad

MC launches drive to catch stray cattle

I would like to thank The Tribune for highlighting the issue of stray cattle menace in the What Our Readers Say column on Monday. The local Municipal Corporation authorities have woken up after the grievance was carried by the esteemed newspaper in its columns. Teams of the corporation officials started a drive and caught many stray bovines in the town.

Ashok Kumar, Hisar

What our readers say

