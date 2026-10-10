STF-Ambala arrests wanted criminal carrying Rs 25,000 reward

The Special Task Force (STF), Ambala unit, has apprehended a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

The accused, identified as Rahul Vaid, a resident of Ambala, was on the STF’s target list. He was wanted in connection with robberies at jewellery showrooms in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and the Hirawadi area of Nashik in Maharashtra.

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Inspector Nirmal Singh, in-charge of the STF-Ambala unit, said Vaid had been absconding for a long time and frequently changed his hideouts to evade arrest. He had reportedly stayed at various locations in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and other places. The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

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Acting on credible information, the STF team apprehended Vaid in Ambala. Inspector Singh said the accused would be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police for further legal proceedings.

According to the STF, 12 cases were registered against Vaid in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra. These included cases related to robbery, illegal possession of weapons, attempt to murder and offences under the Gangsters Act, among other serious charges.