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Home / Haryana / STF arrests 5 shooters in Karnal, foils planned criminal operation

STF arrests 5 shooters in Karnal, foils planned criminal operation

The accused were apprehended near Prithvi Raj Chauhan Chowk, Karnal, while they were travelling in Thar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:18 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown on organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) unit in Karnal has arrested five alleged shooters linked to a gangster syndicate, foiling a planned criminal operation.

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According to the STF, the accused were actively working for the gang by executing attacks, arranging shooters and weapons, conducting reconnaissance, and supplying detailed information about potential targets for planned crimes.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the STF intercepted and apprehended the suspects before they could carry out another criminal act.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas alias Vicky of Mahendragarh, Ashfaq of New Delhi, Prince Kharadiya and Sanjay of Rajasthan and Gurlal of Amritsar.

As per a press statement issued by the STF, the accused were apprehended near Prithvi Raj Chauhan Chowk, Karnal, while they were travelling in Thar.

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During the operation, the STF recovered five foreign made automatic pistols, 14 live cartridges and the SUV from their possession.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station, Karnal, under relevant Sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

The arrested men are said to be involved in the July 12 firing incident at a businessman’s showroom in Yamunanagar, where shots were fired in connection with an extortion attempt before the attackers fled. The STF described them as the main shooters in the case.

Investigators also linked the accused to the May 11-12 firing incident at the residence of Gurpartap Singh Kang, manager of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, in Nissing of Karnal district.

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