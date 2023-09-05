STF arrests drug smuggler, car seized

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 4

The Special Task Force (STF) of the police arrested a member of an international drug smuggling racket and seized narcotics worth around Rs 32 lakh. The police also seized a car from the accused identified as Satish, a resident of Hansi in Hisar.

An special task force officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, set up a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday. When Satish arrived at the barricade, he was signalled to stop but he tried to flee. The police, however, caught up with Satish and arrested him. They seized 23.50-kg sulfa and 2.60-kg opium from his possession.

An FIR was registered the under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Chand hut police station, Palwal. The value of the seized drug in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 32 lakh.

