STF arrests drug smuggler, car seized

Gurugram, September 4
The Special Task Force (STF) of the police arrested a member of an international drug smuggling racket and seized narcotics worth around Rs 32 lakh. The police also seized a car from the accused identified as Satish, a resident of Hansi in Hisar.
An special task force officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, set up a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday. When Satish arrived at the barricade, he was signalled to stop but he tried to flee. The police, however, caught up with Satish and arrested him. They seized 23.50-kg sulfa and 2.60-kg opium from his possession.
An FIR was registered the under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Chand hut police station, Palwal. The value of the seized drug in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 32 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...