STF Rohtak arrests murder accused after encounter in Charkhi Dadri

The Special Task Force (STF), Rohtak, arrested a murder accused following a brief encounter near Baund Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district late on Wednesday night. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg during an exchange of fire.

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According to a press release issued by Rohtak STF, the arrested accused has been identified as Sanjay, son of Bijender and a resident of Sunaria village in Rohtak district. He was wanted in a murder case registered at the City Police Station in Dadri town, Charkhi Dadri district.

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The spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off, an STF team conducted an operation near the 152-D Highway bridge on the approach road from the Baund village to Kalanaur town.

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During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police team and Sanjay. The accused was shot in the leg. He was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

An FIR has also been registered at the Baund police station under Sections 109(1), 121(1), 132 and 221 of the BNS, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in connection with the exchange of fire.

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The spokesperson further said that Sanjay is involved in eight criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and offences under the Arms Act.