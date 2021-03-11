STF seeks polygraph test of suspended IPS officer

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 24

Suspecting suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia to be still concealing important leads in the multi-crore heist, the special task force (STF) here has demanded his polygraph test.

Setia appeared in a local court today for hearing and agreed to the test, but requested that the test be conducted in Delhi NCR, while the STF insisted on a location like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Highly placed sources in the STF said they were apprehensive of the accused using his “clout” to influence the test here, so he wanted the test at another location. The decision on the same is expected in the next hearing on May 31.

Meanwhile, the STF has taken other accused Chetan Maan, alias Boxer, on seven-day police remand after getting him on production warrant from Delhi. Chetan Maan is an aide of the key accused and mastermind of heist gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya.

According to the public prosecutor, Jagbir Sehrawat, the accused IPS Dheeraj Setia appeared in the court of the Additional District Sessions Judge Tarun Singhal.

Setia is out on bail from the High Court. After that, he appeared in the court for the first time on Tuesday. In August 2021, accused Dr Sachender Jain Nawal was arrested in the multi-crore heist who, during interrogation, accused the IPS officer of taking bribe of crores to cover up the case. After this, the STF had made Setia an accused. After that, the state government had suspended him.

A senior STF officer said they were questioning accused Chetan Maan, alias Boxer, who is on seven-day remand. The STF visited some suspected places in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for the recovery of the stolen money.