STF team attacked in Gurugram, constable critically injured

The injured constable, Amit Kumar, sustained injuries to his leg and spine and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following a complaint by the STF, an FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have launched raids to nab the accused, who are absconding.

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According to sources, the STF team was travelling in a government vehicle towards its headquarters in Bhondsi when it came across a clash between two groups travelling in separate vehicles on Jail Road. While one group fled the spot, members of the other group allegedly attacked the STF vehicle when it reached the spot.

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The attackers allegedly opened fire at the STF team during the assault. Amit Kumar was injured when one of the vehicles allegedly rammed the door of the STF vehicle. He subsequently fell onto the road, following which the tyre of a Scorpio reportedly ran over his leg.

The attackers then fled the spot in their vehicles. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured constable to a hospital.

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“An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.