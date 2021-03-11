Stick to lane on NH-44, Ambala, Kurukshetra cops tell heavy vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 26

The heavy-duty vehicle drivers, who drive recklessly and don’t follow lane driving, now have a reason to worry as the Ambala and Kurukshetra police have started intensive enforcement on NH-44 to ensure that these vehicles, including the roadways buses and goods carriage trucks, adhere to lane discipline rules.

Cause of accidents It has been observed that heavy vehicles ply on the rightmost lane. The lack of knowledge about driving rules become a cause of accidents on roads. Anshu Singla, SP, Kurukshetra

In Ambala, 20 challans were issued on Tuesday to heavy vehicle drivers for violating the left lane driving rule.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Joginder Sharma said, “The drivers who rashly drive vehicles, change lanes and overtake wrongly on the national highway will be penalised. We also want to educate people about the lane driving for which a strategy has been chalked out. It has been decided to install signboards on the national highway for which locations have been identified. Postal challans will also be issued.”

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said: “It has been observed that heavy vehicle drivers often change their lanes. They also keep driving in the rightmost lane which is for overtaking.”