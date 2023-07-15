Stilt plus 4: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Just about 10 days after construction on the basis of an “earlier policy” permitting stilt-plus-four came under judicial scanner with Panchkula residents claiming “immense damage”, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that an engineer has been appointed to assess the damage.

The petitioners, among other things, had contended that an IRS officer was raising construction adjoining their house on a 10-marla plot in Sector 12-A, Panchkula, in view of the earlier policy. Appearing in person before the court, the petitioners had pointed out that cracks had developed in the house.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, counsel Deepak Sabherwal on behalf of HSVP and its Estate Officer told the Bench that the engineer from a panel has been appointed “to assess the damage caused to the petitioners’ house on account of the construction being raised by the respondent”.

The respondent, represented by counsel Amar Vivek Aggarwal, on the other hand, sought time to file a reply. Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan fixed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

Panchkula resident Neeraj Gupta and the other petitioner had earlier submitted that constructing stilt-plus-four storey structures entailed huge profits and was a profitable proposition for a businessman. But the neighbours could not be made to suffer for the business activity.

They had contended that the policy of stilt-plus-four was notified in 2019 without any modification in the Haryana Building Code. This notification had been given effect to by an executive action and not by legislative process. Proper mechanism was not put in place by the official respondents.

