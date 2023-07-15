 Stilt plus 4: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Stilt plus 4: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

Stilt plus 4: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

Stilt plus 4: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Just about 10 days after construction on the basis of an “earlier policy” permitting stilt-plus-four came under judicial scanner with Panchkula residents claiming “immense damage”, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that an engineer has been appointed to assess the damage.

The petitioners, among other things, had contended that an IRS officer was raising construction adjoining their house on a 10-marla plot in Sector 12-A, Panchkula, in view of the earlier policy. Appearing in person before the court, the petitioners had pointed out that cracks had developed in the house.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, counsel Deepak Sabherwal on behalf of HSVP and its Estate Officer told the Bench that the engineer from a panel has been appointed “to assess the damage caused to the petitioners’ house on account of the construction being raised by the respondent”.

The respondent, represented by counsel Amar Vivek Aggarwal, on the other hand, sought time to file a reply. Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan fixed the matter for further hearing on July 31.

Panchkula resident Neeraj Gupta and the other petitioner had earlier submitted that constructing stilt-plus-four storey structures entailed huge profits and was a profitable proposition for a businessman. But the neighbours could not be made to suffer for the business activity.

They had contended that the policy of stilt-plus-four was notified in 2019 without any modification in the Haryana Building Code. This notification had been given effect to by an executive action and not by legislative process. Proper mechanism was not put in place by the official respondents.

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods