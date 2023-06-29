‘Stilt plus four’ report to be submitted on June 30

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 28

After around four months of deliberations, discussions and analyses of various aspects, the state special committee will submit its report on the now suspended ‘stilt plus four’ parking issue on June 30.

Headed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman P Raghavendra Rao, the committee has, since its constitution in February this year, been talking to various stake-holders, including home developers, local resident welfare organisations, civic agencies and technical experts, to decide the future of this housing style, which has been facing opposition from many quarters.

The state government had suspended the policy of building ‘stilt plus four’ floors on residential plots after questions were raised in the state Assembly and the policy was also challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing inadequate infrastructure in colonies and pressure on amenities caused by increase in population.