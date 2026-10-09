Stock checks, daily audits to check irregularities in paddy purchase in Kaithal

In a bid to check irregularities and to ensure transparency in paddy procurement, the Kaithal district administration has initiated a crackdown covering both grain markets and rice mills registered for custom-milled rice (CMR).

These measures include mandatory physical verification and counting of existing stock in every mill before fresh paddy is allotted to millers, daily matching of gate-pass figures with actual arrivals in the markets, continuous CCTV monitoring, and the deployment of Class-I officers for mandi-wise supervision.

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“Officials have been directed to provide full access to CCTV cameras installed in all grain markets so that round-the-clock surveillance can be maintained,” said Deputy Commissioner Aparajita while reviewing procurement in Kaithal on Thursday.

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She listened to the grievances of farmers and arhtiyas and instructed officers to ensure smooth procurement and timely lifting of stocks.

She checked the moisture content of paddy heaps using three different moisture meters, weighed a bag on the official scale, inspected the control room and security arrangements, and got a farmer’s biometric authentication done on the spot. Responding to the demand of arhtiyas, she also directed an increase in the number of police personnel deployed in the mandi.