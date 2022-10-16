Stock discrepancies in Assandh rice mills, two owners booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 15

After the unearthing of an alleged paddy procurement scam of around 80,000 quintals of paddy worth nearly Rs 16 crore in four rice mills and the recovery of 1,424 bags of rice reportedly brought from Bihar in a rice mill of Jundla, another procurement scam came to the fore in Assandh on Friday.

The raids jointly conducted by the CM flying squad, intelligence wing and different procurement agencies found discrepancies in stocks and records of hundreds of quintals of paddy in different rice mills. The Karnal police have registered two FIRs against two millers. “We received two complaints on Friday late at night in connection with raids in Assandh and registered two separate FIRs against two millers. One FIR was registered against Naveen Kumar of BG Overseas Uplana. The team not only found hundreds of quintals of rice packed in white bags bearing the mark of Uttam Sugar Mill Ltd, Bijnor, but also found a shortfall in the stock,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police. Officials in their complaint even alleged that so far the firm had not got any release order from Hafed to process paddy into rice.

The officials suspect that the owner of the mill fraudulently tried to show complete stock by counting the rice stock, which was stocked in bags and hidden below the sacks of paddy. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” said the SP. He said the second FIR was registered against Satish Kumar of Shri Shyam Rice Mill under Sections 120-B, 406 and 420 of the IPC. The team members found discrepancies in the record and the stock of the mill as 5,056 bags of paddy were found to be short. “Our aim is to ensure action against those involved in this case,” said the SP. The Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department has suspended two officials, Inspector Gaurav Arora, and Sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar in connection with the irregularities found at the mills in Jundla. The department has also constituted teams to conduct physical verifications at various mills, which come under six grain markets — Karnal, Taraori, Assandh, Gharaunda, Nissing and Indri. — TNS

Case registered at Hodal grain market

Palwal: A case of corruption has been registered in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of paddy at the Hodal grain market here. Sources in the Police Department said the case was registered following a complaint by the CM flying squad that raided the mandi on Saturday afternoon.